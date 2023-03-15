Alan Shearer messages World Cup winner encouraging him to join Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a cheeky message on Instagram hinting that he’d love to see Alexis Mac Allister move to St James’ Park.

The Argentina international has been a star player for Brighton in recent times, and also put in some eye-catching performances on the biggest stage as he helped his country win the 2022 World Cup.

Shearer responded to a post showing his son posing with Mac Allister by jokily posting: “Toon Toon!!!?”

Mac Allister will surely have plenty of suitors this summer, with recent reports stating that the likes of Manchester United and City could be in for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea not giving up on beating Arsenal to major transfer
Video: Embarrassing lack of atmosphere after Man City take the lead against RB Leipzig
Leicester City forward set to complete transfer exit in the summer

Still, Newcastle now have the money to compete with teams like that and could offer Mac Allister an attractive project at St James’ Park.

More Stories Alan Shearer Alexis Mac Allister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.