Alan Shearer messages World Cup winner encouraging him to join Newcastle

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a cheeky message on Instagram hinting that he’d love to see Alexis Mac Allister move to St James’ Park.

The Argentina international has been a star player for Brighton in recent times, and also put in some eye-catching performances on the biggest stage as he helped his country win the 2022 World Cup.

Shearer responded to a post showing his son posing with Mac Allister by jokily posting: “Toon Toon!!!?”

Mac Allister will surely have plenty of suitors this summer, with recent reports stating that the likes of Manchester United and City could be in for him.

Still, Newcastle now have the money to compete with teams like that and could offer Mac Allister an attractive project at St James’ Park.