Photo: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele spotted at Championship fixture

Of all the things that you might expect to see in football, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele at an English Championship match probably isn’t one of them.

Sure enough, the French World Cup winner was picked up by the TV cameras sitting in the stands for the Sunderland v Sheffield United game on Wednesday night.

It isn’t clear why the player was there, whether in support of a friend or otherwise, but whilst he remains injured and unable to contribute to Barca’s surge to the league title on the pitch, he’s free to come and go as he pleases.

Still very random…