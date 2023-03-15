Leeds United were linked with a move for the Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the January transfer window.

The Swedish attacker has been in fine form for Coventry City and former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes that he could be playing for a Premier League club next season.

Bent said, “I like Viktor Gyokeres. He’s class. He’s already matched last season’s total of 17 goals. Good assists, six this season. Can score all types of goals. He is a player that Coventry don’t go up, he’ll be in the Premier League next season.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4MkrRdpoQA&ab_channel=talkSPORT

Gyokeres has 19 goals and 6 assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Leeds next season.

The Whites need to add more depth to their attack and the Sweden international would certainly improve them in the final third. He will add more cutting edge in front of the goal.

Gyokeres will be hoping to test himself at a higher level and a move to Elland Road could be the ideal step up in his career.

Leeds have been overly reliant on Rodrigo Moreno for goals this season. Patrick Bamford has struggled to hit top form and Gyokeres could replace him in the starting lineup next season.