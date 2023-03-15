Bid prepared: Man United planning to submit €120m transfer offer to sign alternative to Kane & Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a huge bid for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international is emerging as a priority target for the Red Devils, who have a long list of striker targets for the summer as they look for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Ben Jacobs claimed Man Utd were looking at Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and others ahead of the summer.

Now, however, Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, suggest that Kolo Muani is their priority as they prepare to launch a €120m offer to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

Randal Kolo Muani to Manchester United?
Kolo Muani has impressed in the Bundesliga and with the French national team, but some fans would surely rather a move proven figure like Kane or Osimhen.

Still, if they cannot land those star names from clubs who might be difficult to do business with, the Red Devils would surely do well to bring in Kolo Muani instead.

