Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with Barcelona winger Raphinha recently, and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with his take on the speculation.

The Brazil international only left Leeds for Barca in the summer, and is now performing well after initially making a slightly slow start to life at the Nou Camp.

Romano, writing in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, says that Barcelona are very happy with how Raphinha is doing, but he suggested there could be issues with Financial Fair Play to think about this summer.

“There are some reports circulating about Chelsea and Newcastle wanting to sign Raphinha,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Barcelona are very happy with Raphinha, so, again, let’s see what happens with Financial Fair Play but Barca want to trust Raphinha for present and future and he loves the club.”

It remains to be seen if this definitely means Raphinha would be one of the players to make way, but it seems it can’t be entirely ruled out at this stage, which could perhaps present an opportunity to Chelsea and Newcastle, who have been linked with the 26-year-old by Sport.

Chelsea would do well to bring in Raphinha as an upgrade on flops like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Newcastle will surely want to continue spending big on the world’s best talents as they look to break into the top four.