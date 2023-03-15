Report reveals what David Moyes must do to keep West Ham job

West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s poor performances in the league this season.

The Scottish manager will be desperate to hold on to his job and it remains to be seen whether he can guide the Hammers to safety in the Premier League.

However, West Ham have done quite well in the European competition and reports claim that winning the Europa Conference League would guarantee that Moyes stays at the London club beyond this season.

Writing in The Times, Martin Samuel said: “West Ham have not won a competition of significance since the 1980 FA Cup; and the club has never qualified for Europe three years in succession. So if Moyes could be the first manager to deliver that, almost certainly he would stay. If he doesn’t, it is hard to see how he can. Even if West Ham survive, a stay of execution on goal difference or by the odd place will not be enough to prevent change. It is becoming increasingly clear: the Europa Conference League may be the object of derision elsewhere, but winning it is about the only card Moyes has left to play.”

West Ham did quite well in Europe last season as well. They managed to advance to the semi-final of the Europa League and the Hammers are now well-placed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

A club of West Ham’s stature should be pushing for European qualification through league positions and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can turn things around and finish the season strongly. Regardless of what reports claim, staying in the Premier League will be crucial when it comes to Moyes holding on to his job.