Rio Ferdinand hits back at Erling Haaland claims after five-goal haul for Man City vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit back at the suggestion that Erling Haaland somehow has a negative impact on this Manchester City team.

The pundit clearly feels this is a ridiculous criticism aimed Haaland’s way this season, with some pundits occasionally suggesting that the Norway international doesn’t really fit Pep Guardiola’s side’s style of play.

Haaland hit five goals for Man City against RB Leipzig last night, making it 39 goals for the season in all competitions in his first season in England.

It’s clear the 22-year-old is an immense talent, and Ferdinand now thinks it’s very clear people were wrong to suggest that his presence is somehow a problem for City, whereas he is in fact a hugely important part of making Guardiola’s side even better.

“What Haaland is doing in football right now is astonishing,” Ferdinand told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“When he’s playing like this in the team, they are absolutely dominant. He gives the feeling as long as everyone else is a 7/10 and he’s here “we win”.

“He brings a superpower to the team and this is already a supercharged team with exceptional talent, and there’s a hunger and desire in his play above everything else.

“Scandalously I’ve heard people say he (negatively) impacts the way this team plays. 39 goals in the season… he only makes this team better.’

“It’s the carefree attitude that he just wants to play football and I love the fact he’s very simplistic, he doesn’t overcomplicate things. He’s always taking one or two touches and running in behind.

“These are old school traits and he’s at his best when he doesn’t have to think. It’s instinctive for him.

“Most players on the pitch when the balls are in those areas are on their heels, but he’s on his toes and ready to pounce.

“This isn’t a coincidence he’s scored so many goals at the age of 22 – he’s just in the right areas again and again. There’s no coach, even Pep, one of the best if not the best in the world that can teach that.”

City ended up thrashing Leipzig 7-0 last night and will surely be seen as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, particularly with one big name in Paris Saint-Germain already out, while Liverpool will surely be joining them tonight.