The astronomical contract offer that could see Lionel Messi join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Two years after Lionel Messi signed for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, it appears that the Argentinian could be on the move again after it was reported that Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal would be prepared to offer him an astronomical contract to join them.

Messi’s nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, is already getting used to life in the Middle East with his new club, Al Nassr, and if reports are to be believed, the old rivalry could soon be revived.

According to MARCA, Saudi politicians are willing to change their laws on salary limits, as they did with Ronaldo, to enable Al-Hilal to match the Portuguese’s astonishing yearly wage.

The Spanish outlet say that Messi would also earn a staggering €220m (£193m) per year if he were to put pen to paper.

Though it isn’t known if it’s related or a coincidence, social media posts show Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, in Saudi Arabia this week.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool ‘appreciate’ 28-year-old rival star, Reds could ‘come in’ for him Former Liverpool star John Barnes says club will aim for transfer of ‘complete’ star Klopp’s surprise for Real Madrid as Liverpool seek to make Champions League history

Forbes also report on the Jijantes FC story that Messi’s entourage and FC Barcelona’s legal team have met to discuss the possibility of a return to the blaugranes, and Jijantes also have a video of Jorge Messi landing in Barcelona after his sojourn to Saudi.

? IMAGEN @JijantesFC Jorge Messi regresa a Barcelona tras su viaje a Jeddah (Emiratos Arabes). Vuelve por primera vez tras su reunión con el presidente Laporta sin dar declaraciones a los medios. Lo hace acompañado de Rodrigo Messi. pic.twitter.com/IOtSlUBTzs — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) March 14, 2023

At this stage it would appear that Messi won’t continue his story at PSG, though that’s not to say that the Ligue Un club won’t also offer him attractive terms for a new deal which would mean that he doesn’t need to uproot his family once more.

Even at 35 years of age, FIFA’s ‘The Best’ player is still very much in demand.