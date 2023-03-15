Tottenham, Manchester United keen on signing 26-year-old La Liga ace

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 26-year-old midfielder is a target for Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Antonio Conte knows the player well from his time in Italy and he wants to sign the midfielder for Spurs. Tottenham need to add more depth to their midfield and Kessie could be a useful addition. He will add presence and defensive cover to the side.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag wants to add more quality to his midfield as well. Kessie could be the ideal partner for Casemiro in the middle of the park. The Brazilian has already improved Manchester United immensely and the addition of Kessie will keep the midfield more compact and disciplined.

As for Chelsea, they are reportedly looking at the Barcelona player as an alternative to N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Blues have not managed to agree on a contract extension with him yet.

Kessie has the physicality to succeed in English football and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on him. The Spanish giants are lacking in depth in their midfield and they might not be keen on weakening the squad without bringing in a replacement first.

The 26-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Barcelona and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.