Exclusive: Tottenham eyeing AC Milan star as potential transfer target after strong UCL performance vs Spurs

Tottenham are eyeing up AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as one potential candidate to replace Hugo Lloris in the transfer market this summer.

The France international impressed for Milan in their recent Champions League win over Spurs, and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs now claims there is interest from the north London giants as they look for a successor to Lloris this summer.

Maignan has certainly shown himself to be one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe in recent times, having done well with the difficult task of replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma as Milan’s number one, whilst also looking a top talent during his time at former club Lille.

Jacobs also claims that Spurs have David Raya as another of their targets, though the Brentford shot-stopper might also have interest from other big names like Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of next season.

On Tottenham’s interest in Maignan, Jacobs said: “Spurs are looking to replace Hugo Lloris. They have Raya on their radar. Valencia goalkeeper Giori Mamardashvili is another name pretty high up on the list of possibilities.

“Milan’s Mike Maignan was also watched closely in Tottenham’s loss to Milan, and his late save from Kane’s header in injury time to stop the tie going to extra-time won’t have gone unnoticed.

“And, as revealed last year, Spurs are big fans of Jordan Pickford. The Everton keeper recently extended his contract until 2027 and there’s no formal relegation clause. But it is thought if Everton do go down there will be an opportunity to get a deal done.”

Lloris has been a great servant for THFC but it looks like the time to make a change and Maignan seems ideal to replace his fellow Frenchman.