Exclusive: Kane Man Utd truth, Chelsea transfer already done, Barcelona updates & more – Fabrizio Romano

Welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for daily updates ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Ajax

Ajax have offered a new deal valid until June 2027 to top talent van Axel Dongel but there’s still no agreement, there’s gap between parties. Current contract expires in June; he could leave on a free. Top clubs around Europe are keen on signing him in the summer.

Arsenal

Arsenal director Edu: “I know there’s lots to do. I think we are in the middle of the process, there’s still a lot of things to do. But we are very happy and proud to see where we are at the moment as club.”

He added: “Trossard? We’re really happy with him.”

Barcelona

It’s still early to say what’s going to happen with Ousmane Dembele, Financial Fair Play will be crucial for Barcelona; but they really want to extend Dembele’s contract. Xavi is very happy with him, at this stage there’s nothing concrete with Premier League clubs.

There are some reports circulating about Chelsea and Newcastle wanting to sign Raphinha. I’m sure Barcelona are very happy with Raphinha, so, again, let’s see what happens with Financial Fair Play but Barca want to trust Raphinha for present and future and he loves the club.

Jorge Mendes will become new agent of Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal. Mendes will take care of the negotiations with Barca for the winger born in 2007. Barcelona are convinced of his value as professional contract will be discussed soon.

Bayer Leverkusen

Tim Steidten is now set to leave Bayer Leverkusen — time to part ways after almost 4 years at the club, was involved in Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba transfers and more. Premier League and Ligue 1 clubs are informed on Steidten situation.

Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku is a new Chelsea player, the deal was signed in December, it’s all done. On July 1st he will officially join, but he can be considered a Chelsea player now. I don’t know when there will be an official statement, that’s down to the clubs.

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Lukaku deal? He will return to Chelsea as it’s straight loan, it’s part of the deal — then we will see. Lukaku is not in good condition yet, we are still waiting to see the real Romelu as we saw in the past.”

Josko Gvardiol remains among Manchester City’s top summer targets. He’s really appreciated by Pep Guardiola and by the board too. Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the race, but nothing is decided yet and there’s no release clause for this summer.

What’s the latest on David Raya and a potential move to Stamford Bridge? Click here for the full details!

Crystal Palace

I can confirm that a Saudi Arabian club approached Wilfried Zaha but also Premier League clubs and two more from extra-PL clubs. It’s not something concrete at this stage because it’s up to the player, and Crystal Palace have offered Zaha an important contract to stay.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Lukaku deal? He will return to Chelsea as it’s straight loan, it’s part of the deal — then we will see. Lukaku is not in good condition yet, we are still waiting to see the real Romelu as we saw in the past.”

Juventus

Juventus have already denied any plan to terminate the contract of Paul Pogba following speculation in the Italian press. Of course Pogba has been unlucky with injuries this season, but I’m sure Juventus and Pogba both want to change the history and improve things next season.

Liverpool

Josko Gvardiol remains among Manchester City’s top summer targets. He’s really appreciated by Pep Guardiola and by the board too. Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the race, but nothing is decided yet and there’s no release clause for this summer.

Liverpool have also been scouting another top young centre-back – click here to find out who it is!