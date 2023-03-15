Unfortunate Premier League star returns to homeland after £1m crypto sting

It hasn’t been the greatest of seasons for Nottingham Forest, the Midlands-based outfit having generally struggled on their return to the English top-flight, and news that one of their new signings has had to return home to Brazil after falling victim to a scam is hardly likely to help their cause.

At present, Forest are in 14th position in the Premier League table, but remain only two points from the drop zone and four points from the bottom of the table.

Things could turn again in an instant and see Forest sailing perilously close to the wind in terms of relegation.

To that end, they need all of their new – and old – signings playing at their best in order for Steve Cooper to approach the end of the 2022/23 campaign with some degree of confidence.

His hopes of keeping his side up won’t be helped by January signing, Gustavo Scarpa, having to go back to Brazil to try and sort out an issue that’s seen him scammed out of £1m after investing in a crypto company, per Telegraph.

The midfielder has barely had time to showcase what he can do, playing 90 minutes only once in his eight games per WhoScored, and just how much his absence will affect Forest will only be known at season’s end.

It’s yet another blow for Cooper who probably felt that when signing the likes of Jesse Lingard from Man United, Forest would go from strength to strength.

Lingard unfortunately hasn’t impressed this season and Football Insider report that Forest won’t be offering him an extension on his one-year-deal signed last summer.