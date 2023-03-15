(Video) Benzema breaks the deadlock as Real Madrid lead Liverpool

Real Madrid have taken the lead against Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

French international striker Karim Benzema has scored in the 79th minute to hand Los Blancos the lead and the Spanish giants lead the tie 1-0 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate now.

Liverpool have done well to keep things on level terms for most of the game but Vinicius Junior and Benzema have combined well to give the home side the lead. Real Madrid will feel that the game is surely beyond Liverpool now.

The nail in the coffin! Karim Benzema bags his 89th goal in the #UCL to take the game away from a lacklustre Liverpool at the Bernabeu! ? pic.twitter.com/yuMoKErOOL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2023

Alisson Becker has been a standout performer for the Reds and the Brazilian has done well to keep the likes of Vinicius and Benzema out up until the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lacked intent and cutting edge going forward. They have never looked like reducing the deficit from the first leg.