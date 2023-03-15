Video: Liverpool anthem rings around the Bernabeu after Champions League loss

Despite a devastating 6-2 loss over the two legs of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid, the playing of Liverpool’s You’ll Never Walk Alone anthem in the Santiago Bernabeu would surely have seen the hairs on the back of the necks of Reds fans that had made the trip to the Spanish capital stand up.
As the crowd began to thin out, the strains of the famous old song were played over the PA system, and Real’s fans collectively clapped their Premier League counterparts.
As former Real Madrid TV anchor and current La Liga TV presenter, Phil Kitromilides, noted on his official Twitter account, the reason was a gesture of thanks to Liverpool for their support following the death of Madrid honorary president Amancio Amaro before the first leg.
Spine tingling.
Pretty special moment at full time whistle. Real Madrid playing You'll Never Walk Alone on the tannoy as a gesture of thanks to Liverpool for their gesture of support following the death of Madrid honorary president Amancio Amaro before the first leg. pic.twitter.com/DHO0gzqTFZ
— Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) March 15, 2023