Video: Man United’s summer tour destination revealed

On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester United released a short video confirming where they will play some of their pre-season games.

In news that will delight their supporters on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Red Devils will play some matches in the United States.

It isn’t clear at present which cities Erik ten Hag’s side will be visiting, however, back in February the Manchester Evening News speculated that Wrexham could be one of United’s surprise opponents in San Diego.

Given it’s also the first time since 2018 that the squad will have visited American shores, per Manchester Evening News, big crowds everywhere they go can be expected.