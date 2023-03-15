Video: Shocking scenes as Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta hooligans set Naples on fire

Ahead of Wednesday night’s second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, supporters of the latter appeared to have teamed up with Atalanta fans and are ransacking Naples and setting the city on fire as they do so.

Journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, has posted a shocking video to his official Twitter account which shows a mob of around 300 or so just brazenly walking the streets and destroying everything in their path.

At this stage, one wonders if the game can even take place.

A later video also purports to show Napoli’s own ultra hooligans trying to seek out their Eintracht counterparts:

