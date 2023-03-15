Video: ‘The right team went through’ – Klopp subdued as Liverpool exit Champions League

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was in an unusually subdued mood during his post-match interview after the Reds had exited the Champions League, losing 6-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Known for his charm, affable nature and effervescent interviews, the German took the 1-0 defeat on the night on the chin, citing his goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, for some spectacular saves.

Indeed, were it not for the Brazilian stopper’s reflexes, the defeat in the Santiago Bernabeu could’ve been far more humbling than it was.

"The right team went through!" A humble Jurgen Klopp gives @TheDesKelly his thoughts on Liverpool's performance at the Bernabeu…#UCL pic.twitter.com/d2kiMljBiW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport