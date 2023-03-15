Exclusive: Man United & Chelsea both in for striker transfer as “real opportunity” emerges

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer as there looks to be a real opportunity for him to change clubs, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Serbia international previously looked a world class talent in his time at former club Fiorentina, but it hasn’t quite happened for him at this struggling Juventus side, and it seems his time at the club could end up relatively brief.

Discussing strikers who could be on the move this summer, Jacobs named Vlahovic as someone who would likely be on the market, with both Man Utd and Chelsea admirers of the 23-year-old.

He said: “Manchester United also hold interest in Dusan Vlahovic, as reported in December. Chelsea are also looking. There is a real opportunity this summer to get a deal done.”

Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United or Chelsea?
United would do well to bring in Vlahovic as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to score all their goals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need more of a goal threat in their ranks after the unconvincing form of the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, while Romelu Lukaku struggled last term and has also endured a disappointing loan spell at Inter Milan this year.

