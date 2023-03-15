Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth. Phillips is currently the fifth-choice central defender at the club and if Liverpool decide to make their move for another center-back at the end of the season, Phillips should look to move on for his own benefit.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian international has been outstanding for RB Leipzig and his country in recent months. He helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup as well.

Meanwhile, Phillips has been a useful squad player for the Reds in recent seasons and he is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side West Ham.

The Hammers need to add more depth and quality to their back four and the 25-year-old could prove to be a handy option.

Phillips is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham next season. The defender is likely to be tempted to move to the London club if a concrete proposal is presented at the end of the season and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.