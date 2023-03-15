West Ham linked with a move for 25-year-old Liverpool player

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth. Phillips is currently the fifth-choice central defender at the club and if Liverpool decide to make their move for another center-back at the end of the season, Phillips should look to move on for his own benefit.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian international has been outstanding for RB Leipzig and his country in recent months. He helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup as well.

Meanwhile, Phillips has been a useful squad player for the Reds in recent seasons and he is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side West Ham.

Nat Phillips has been a useful player for Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Klopp’s surprise for Real Madrid as Liverpool seek to make Champions League history
Report reveals what David Moyes must do to keep West Ham job
Pundit tips 19-goal Leeds target to move to the Premier League

The Hammers need to add more depth and quality to their back four and the 25-year-old could prove to be a handy option.

Phillips is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham next season. The defender is likely to be tempted to move to the London club if a concrete proposal is presented at the end of the season and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

More Stories Nat Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.