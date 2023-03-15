West Ham plot ambitious move for 15-goal Bundesliga star

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug.

According to a report from SportBILD (h/t SportWitness), the Hammers are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old Bundesliga striker who has been in fine form this season.

Fullkrug has scored 15 goals across all competitions and he could prove to be an inspired addition to the West Ham attack. He has five assists to his name as well.

The Hammers have been quite poor going forward and David Moyes needs to bring in a reliable goal scorer.

West Ham signed Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season but the Italian has failed to hit the ground running. On the other hand, Michail Antonio has been quite underwhelming this season.

The Hammers clearly need to sign a player who will be able to find the back of the net consistently and Fullkrug certainly fits the profile.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for him.

West Ham certainly have the resources to tempt the Bundesliga outfit into selling the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has a contract with Bremen until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee.

The Hammers must first ensure that they remain in the Premier League next season. They are currently battling relegation and Fullkrug is unlikely to join a club in the Championship.