Video: Arsenal’s Martinelli fluffs his lines in penalty shoot-out and Sporting take full advantage

In a game that will surely be remembered for Pedro Goncalves’ audacious goal from near the halfway line, Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli will be kicking himself for missing a crucial penalty in the shoot-out that then allowed Sporting to progress in the Europa League by dispatching their fifth in a row.

Mikel Arteta’s side had looked good value for their early lead after Granit Xhaka had fired them ahead, but nothing could legislate for Goncalves’ invention.

The game see-sawed throughout and went all the way to penalties after the teams couldn’t be separated once extra-time had been played.

Both teams had been perfect from the spot until Martinelli stepped up, the groans from the Emirates faithful telling their own story.

