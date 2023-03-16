Video: Arsenal’s Martinelli fluffs his lines in penalty shoot-out and Sporting take full advantage

In a game that will surely be remembered for Pedro Goncalves’ audacious goal from near the halfway line, Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli will be kicking himself for missing a crucial penalty in the shoot-out that then allowed Sporting to progress in the Europa League by dispatching their fifth in a row.
Mikel Arteta’s side had looked good value for their early lead after Granit Xhaka had fired them ahead, but nothing could legislate for Goncalves’ invention.
The game see-sawed throughout and went all the way to penalties after the teams couldn’t be separated once extra-time had been played.
Both teams had been perfect from the spot until Martinelli stepped up, the groans from the Emirates faithful telling their own story.
ADÁN SAVES MARTINELLI'S PENALTY!
SPORTING COME TO THE EMIRATES AND KNOCK ARSENAL OUT OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE!
