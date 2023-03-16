For one Newcastle United player it looks like the time is up for him to impress his paymasters, and a summer switch is better for all concerned.

Fans of the north east giant would be forgiven for not even having heard of Rodrigo Vilca, as the 24-year-old has only spent his time at the club in their academy, and out on loan to both Doncaster Rovers and Universitario.

It’s been two and a half years since the player signed for the club, and with the Magpies going from strength to strength on and off the pitch, there’s no realistic likelihood of the player being able to force his way into the first team.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are likely to invest more money in the playing squad as they look to improve it, and to that end, there’s no real need for them to waste any more time on players that appear destined not to push through that ceiling into the senior squad.

According to Chronicle Live, even though Vilca has impressed on his return, it’s not enough.

“Like the lads who are going to be out of contract, it’s a difficult position to be in,” U21 manager, Ben Dawson, was quoted as saying.

“He’s obviously a little bit older, so I think he understands that. But he also understands the importance of maxing out in training, applying it to the games.

“I think his performances have been very good for us and it’s just about getting him in the best place possible for whatever comes next.”

It’s a shame for the player as there was clearly something that the club saw in him back in 2020 to bring the Peruvian over from Deportivo Municipal.

At 24 he still has time on his side, and the chance to make a name for himself elsewhere.