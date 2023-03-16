Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven Ibrahim Sangare at the start of the season.

Back then a report from VoetbalPrimeur revealed that Chelsea had a €40 million bid turned down for the player.

Apparently, Chelsea’s offer arrived a day before the transfer deadline and the Dutch outfit were not keen on letting the player leave.

However, the situation has now changed and a report from TwenteInsite claims that PSV Eindhoven are now prepared to say goodbye to Sangare at the end of the season. They are already looking at suitable replacements.

Apparently, the 25-year-old midfielder has a release clause of around €37 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to reignite their interest in the player and trigger his buy-out clause.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Sangare could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a quality partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.

Furthermore, the €37 million release clause seems reasonable for a player of his ability and the 25-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

Chelsea could lose N’Golo Kante at the end of the season when his contract expires. They must look to bring in a reliable defensive midfielder and Sangare would be the ideal fit.