Chelsea to step up efforts to seal transfer of Premier League wonderkid

Chelsea are reportedly set to step up their efforts to clinch the transfer of Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Blues saw a bid rejected for Lavia towards the end of the summer, but are now looking prepared to try for him again ahead of next season, according to talkSPORT.

Lavia has been superb since leaving Manchester City for regular first-team football at Southampton, though his strong individual performances haven’t quite done enough to help the team away from the relegation zone.

If the Saints go down, Lavia surely won’t be staying put, so it could present a huge opportunity for Chelsea and other top clubs in the summer market.

Lavia has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal by the Daily Mail, so there’s no guarantee Chelsea will be the favourites for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Southampton are used to selling their best players, having lost a lot of young talents to big six sides down the years, and it seems increasingly likely that Lavia will end up having a particularly short spell at the St Mary’s Stadium.

