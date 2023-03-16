Chelsea make decision on midfielder’s future as they identify transfer priority

Chelsea have reportedly made a decision on Denis Zakaria, who is on loan at Stamford Bridge from Juventus for the season.

The Switzerland international has shown some moments of quality in his time with the Blues, but he’s struggled to nail down a regular starting place in Graham Potter’s side.

It now seems Chelsea have decided they won’t be making Zakaria’s move permanent in the summer and he’ll be heading back to Juventus, with a new signing in that number 6 position in midfield one of their main priorities for the next transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany in the tweet below…

News #Zakaria: At this stage he is likely to leave Chelsea at the the end of this season. Been told the club tendency’s is not to use the option to buy. Therefore he could return to Juventus. But: #CFC is looking for a new No. 6! One of the top priorities. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/rWnJSoJuUg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 16, 2023

It remains to be seen who Chelsea will look at to replace Zakaria, but there probably are superior options out there.

While Zakaria undoubtedly has his qualities, he hasn’t been at his best for a while now, and seemed like a somewhat rushed signing as he arrived very late on in the summer.