Chelsea star is a favourite of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly a favourite of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 23-year-old England international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, but looked hugely impressive whilst on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed that Gallagher hasn’t been able to replicate that form in the Blues first-team, and it now seems his long-term future is in some doubt again.

The Athletic claim that Newcastle boss Howe likes Gallagher a lot, in a report looking at what the Magpies could try doing in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle could be a tempting project for a player like Gallagher, who is surely capable of starting more regularly for an ambitious club.

There’s a lot of competition at Chelsea, which is bound to make it difficult, but Gallagher could form an important part of Howe’s side, who may well even have European football on offer next season.