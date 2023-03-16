Exclusive: Liverpool and other clubs waiting to find out Chelsea transfer conditions for star player

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs being kept informed on Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea and waiting to find out if a transfer will be possible this summer.

The England international is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his situation in today’s free edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Mount has been a star player for Chelsea in recent years, and though his form has dipped this season, it’s not too surprising to see that there is a lot of interest in him ahead of the summer.

Liverpool need to revamp their midfield, so their interest in Mount makes sense, while Romano also responded to speculation that Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old as a potential target.

Discussing the latest on Mount’s future, Romano said: “I’ve been asked about emerging links between Mason Mount and Newcastle. For now, no preference has been confirmed on player side as talks with Chelsea are in stand-by but not 100% collapsed yet.

“Liverpool are informed on the situation; but there are also other clubs waiting to know the conditions of the deal in case Chelsea will sell Mount in the summer.”

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping Mount can resolve this issue and stay with the Blues for the long term, having been a real fan favourite since rising up through their academy before becoming a key member of the first-team and helping them win the Champions League in 2021.