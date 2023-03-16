Exclusive: Tottenham transfer target will “probably” leave current club this summer

Tottenham could be in luck as it seems Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will probably be on the move this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Raya’s future looks in serious doubt ahead of next season, following Spurs being linked with an interest in the Spanish shot-stopper by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

Tottenham could do with replacing veteran ‘keeper Hugo Lloris, who now looks past his best, and Raya’s form for Brentford has shown he could be a good choice for a top six club.

Still, another rumoured Spurs target, Mike Maignan, will not be leaving AC Milan, according to Romano, so that’s one option the north London side can probably forget about for the time being.

One imagines THFC supporters would be more than happy with Raya, though, following his strong performances in his time in the Premier League with Brentford.

“On some of the names being linked as goalkeeper targets for Tottenham – my understanding is Mike Maignan will stay at Milan, David Raya will probably leave Brentford as this is the plan on player side but at this stage I’m not aware of bids or contacts with any club yet. He’d love to continue in Premier League,” Romano explained.