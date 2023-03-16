Chelsea “definitely” in race and determined to land Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly “definitely” in the race for the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England international has been a star performer at the London Stadium for a number of years now, establishing himself as one of the finest defensive midfield players in Europe.

It seems just a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club, and Florian Plettenberg has tweeted an update on interest from Chelsea, saying they’re making him one of their top candidates to come in in that position, whilst adding that there’s a good chance of him being on the move this summer due to his contract situation with the Hammers…

More Stories / Latest News
Former Premier League player suing surgeon who he blames for ending his career
Chelsea make decision on midfielder’s future as they identify transfer priority
Liverpool could rival Arsenal for transfer of classy Bundesliga attacker

Rice has also been linked with Arsenal by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and one imagines he’d surely rather move to a club playing in the Champions League.

Declan Rice in action for West Ham

Still, Rice might also view Chelsea’s long-term project as more exciting due to the sheer money being pumped into it by ambitious new owner Todd Boehly, even if Arsenal are currently ahead of the Blues in the table.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.