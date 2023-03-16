Chelsea “definitely” in race and determined to land Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly “definitely” in the race for the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England international has been a star performer at the London Stadium for a number of years now, establishing himself as one of the finest defensive midfield players in Europe.

It seems just a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club, and Florian Plettenberg has tweeted an update on interest from Chelsea, saying they’re making him one of their top candidates to come in in that position, whilst adding that there’s a good chance of him being on the move this summer due to his contract situation with the Hammers…

News #Rice: Chelsea is definitely in the race and highly interested – confirmed! He’s one of the top candidates in order to strengthen the defensive midfield. Contract until 2024. Therefore good chances to sign him this summer. #CFC @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/LOnofTHAvx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 16, 2023

Rice has also been linked with Arsenal by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and one imagines he’d surely rather move to a club playing in the Champions League.

Still, Rice might also view Chelsea’s long-term project as more exciting due to the sheer money being pumped into it by ambitious new owner Todd Boehly, even if Arsenal are currently ahead of the Blues in the table.