Journalist offers major clue into Harry Kane’s plans amid Man United transfer interest

Melissa Reddy has provided some insight into Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham amid transfer interest from Manchester United ahead of the summer.

The England international has had a superb career at Spurs in terms of his scoring record and all-round performances, but he’s never been able to help the club win a major trophy.

It’s hard to believe a player as good as Kane still hasn’t got his hands on silverware, and Reddy has suggested that is now likely to be a big factor in his decision-making this summer.

Speaking in the video clip below, Reddy says those close to Kane say he doesn’t want to just be remembered as someone who broke goal-scoring records but who didn’t win titles…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Kane is appreciated by Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and their recent Carabao Cup win shows they’re surely back in the business of winning major honours again under Erik ten Hag, who has done a fine job since taking over at Old Trafford.

