Exclusive: Man United will need “crazy” bid to clinch transfer of in-form 24-year-old

Manchester United would need to make a “crazy” bid to clinch the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Responding to recent Man Utd transfer rumours involving a potential offer for Kolo Muani, Romano said he was not aware of the Red Devils currently being ready to present their offer to Frankfurt, as he suggested this was the kind of thing that would be more likely to happen later in the year, rather than in March.

It seems Romano also feels it’s worth taking these links with a pinch of salt, as we’re generally seeing United linked with so many different strikers, with their main target seeming to change each day.

Still, Kolo Muani looks a fine talent and like someone who could improve this Red Devils side, and Romano stated that there is a lot of interest in him, but warned that it would take crazy money to convince Frankfurt to let the 24-year-old France international leave.

“There are many clubs appreciating Kolo Muani, he’s fantastic player,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of Manchester United bids at this stage; there are many links, one day is Harry Kane, one day Victor Osimhen, one day Dusan Vlahovic, one day Kolo Muani, one day Goncalo Ramos.

“It will take time, and March is not the time to submit proposals. For sure, Eintracht would only sell Randal in case of “crazy” bid, not for normal proposals.”