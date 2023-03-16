Leeds midfielder could be used in a swap deal for World Cup winner

Leeds United signed Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window.

However, a report from Tuttosport claims that the 24-year-old American International is unlikely to stay at Elland Road beyond this season and he is likely to return to Juventus in the summer.

Apparently, the Italian giants are hoping to sign the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and they could use the 24-year-old midfielder in a swap deal for the World Cup winner.

The report adds that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is keen on signing the American midfielder at the end of the season.

On the other hand, there have been rumours that Martinez does not enjoy a close relationship with the Aston Villa manager and he could be moved on at the end of the season.

A swap deal involving the two players would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa and Juventus can get the deal across the line.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best keepers in the world and he deserves to play at a higher level. A move to Juventus would be the ideal step up in his career. Meanwhile, McKennie is not a regular starter for Juventus and that is why he was sent out on loan to Leeds. A permanent exit from the Italian club would be ideal for the midfielder.