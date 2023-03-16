Leeds may have no choice but to sell most valuable player in summer

Leeds United could reportedly be in a difficult situation this summer and find themselves in a position where they need cash in on Jack Harrison.

The 26-year-old has been a key member of the Leeds squad for some time now, but there has been recent interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Dean Jones now expects that there could be further interest in Harrison this summer and it may finally lead to Leeds having to let him move on.

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure he will be on the radar of clubs again in the summer. I expect him to be one of the names that will be linked around.

“Again, it depends on how this season ends at Leeds on what happens with his future.

“I don’t think in an ideal world, they would be letting him go, but if they get relegated they’re going to have no choice.”