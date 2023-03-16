Liverpool make decision on 26-year-old’s future amid poor form

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has had a disappointing season so far.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international missed the World Cup with an injury and he has not been able to hit top form since his return.

Jota is yet to score for Liverpool this season and his poor form has fuelled speculations surrounding his future at the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now made a decision on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker’s future and they are prepared to give him the opportunity to rediscover his form.

Any attempts to sign the player at the end of the season will be turned down and Liverpool believe that he will be able to recapture his form and confidence soon.

There is no doubt that Jota is a quality player and he has been a very useful servant for Liverpool since joining the club from Wolves.

The Reds have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah for goals and they cannot afford to let a proven goalscorer like Jota leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite his struggles this season, the 26-year-old has scored a total of 34 goals in his last two seasons with the Reds. He is a proven performer at the highest level and has scored some important goals for Liverpool during his time at the club.

Jota has been integral to Liverpool’s success over the last two seasons and the decision from the club to stick with him could prove to be a beneficial one.