Strong words from Carragher as he questions if key figure is still right for Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made the strong claim that Trent Alexander-Arnold is probably not the man to the club’s right-back.

Speaking on CBS Sports in the video clip below, the former Reds defender made it clear that he’s very proud of what Alexander-Arnold has achieved in a superb career at Anfield so far, but he now thinks Jurgen Klopp needs to make another signing in that position, even if it’s just to have someone available as a rotation option, or to provide something a bit different to the team.

Alexander-Arnold is far from the only Liverpool player who has gone backwards this season, but it seems Carragher has finally seen enough and wants there to be more competition for the England international…

While Alexander-Arnold has shone for LFC when they were at their best, it seems he isn’t as suited to being the first choice at right-back in a team that now has to do a bit more defending than in previous years.

It remains to be seen what most Liverpool fans will think about this, with Alexander-Arnold clearly a world class talent on his day, but perhaps struggling to adapt to the new circumstances at Anfield.

