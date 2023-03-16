Liverpool rebuild could see PSG make stunning move for €80m-rated star

This summer could be a big one for Liverpool after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, and a potential rebuild could let French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, in through the back door to make a stunning bid for the Reds’ €80m rated star, Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King hasn’t had the best of campaigns in the 2022/23 season, and after becoming the Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2021/22 (per PremierLeague.com) along with Son Heung-min, he’s only managed 11 so far per BBC.com, making him the joint sixth top-flight marksman at present.

With Sadio Mane having long since departed for Bayern Munich, and Roberto Firmino leaving the club at the end of the season, Liverpool’s incredible front three could be no more if PSG get their way with Salah.

Mirror reported in January that the striker was spotted having lunch with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi though on that occasion it appears that potential Qatari investment in the club was the reason.

Fichajes.net say Liverpool have a figure of €80m on Salah’s head and could look favourably on a deal involving those sorts of numbers.

It would be a huge call for Jurgen Klopp to make, however, the Reds need to up their game given that they’ll end this season with no silverware whatsoever.

That’s incomprehensible when one considers the calibre of player that the German can call upon most weeks.