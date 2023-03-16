Liverpool could rival Arsenal for transfer of classy Bundesliga attacker

Liverpool are reportedly alongside Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs in eyeing up Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga and is nearing the final year of his Dortmund contract, with uncertainty over where he’ll be playing next season.

According to 90min, Dortmund are confident of tying Brandt down to a new contract, but it seems the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle are monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation.

Brandt can operate in a variety of attacking midfield positions and could add some spark to this struggling Liverpool side, who surely need a major rebuild this summer.

Arsenal would also do well to improve their depth in that area of the pitch, with the Gunners having a very strong starting XI but sometimes struggling when they have to rotate.

As things stand, Arsenal would probably be the more tempting destination for Brandt than Liverpool, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking all but certain to be in next season’s Champions League, whereas LFC now look like they could miss out.

