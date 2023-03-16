Exclusive: Liverpool duo likely to follow Roberto Firmino in sealing transfers away this summer

Liverpool duo Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look likely to leave Anfield on free transfers at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Reds recently announced that Roberto Firmino would be moving on at the end of his contract this summer, and it seems he won’t be the only big name departing Anfield.

Discussing other possible Liverpool FC transfers to look out for, Romano named Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain as two more likely exits, while veteran midfielder James Milner is yet to discuss his future and make a final decision on next season.

I expect both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to follow Roberto Firmino and leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer,” Romano said.

“James Milner will decide in the next months, he will speak to Jurgen Klopp too. For all the other players, it will be decided in May/June ahead of the transfer window.

“Firmino, Keita and Oxlade will explore options soon but nothing is decided yet.”

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are no longer regulars in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team, so it probably makes sense to allow them to leave and to rebuild in midfield.

Firmino will be missed, however, and it’s generally starting to look like a new era for Klopp as many of the best players from his most legendary LFC sides will be gone when next season starts.

Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum have also both left recently, and even cult hero Divock Origi found himself a new club last summer, and if we see Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Milner leave, it will be a very different Reds side next season.