Manager of CL giants has spoken personally with Manchester City star about major transfer

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly spoken personally with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan about a summer transfer.

The Germany international has had a great career at the Etihad Stadium, but is now nearing the end of his contract and could perhaps move on at the end of this season.

It seems Barcelona are potential suitors and Xavi has done his bit to try to convince Gundogan to move to the Nou Camp next, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS.

Gundogan may no longer be at his peak, but he could be a fine signing for Barcelona considering he’d be a free agent, with the 32-year-old still likely to have a year or two left of playing at the highest level.

This youthful Barca side could surely benefit from bringing in someone of Gundogan’s experience, with the former Borussia Dortmund man winning four Premier League titles and numerous other major honours during his time with Man City.

With Pedri and Gavi still learning their trade in the Barcelona midfield, the guidance of someone like Gundogan could be hugely valuable for their development in the next couple of years.