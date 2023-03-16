Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that they could look to pull off a swap deal involving Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish international defender has not been a regular starter for Manchester United this season and if they can use him in a deal to sign in Dumfries, it could prove to be a smart move.

Manchester United need to add more quality and depth to their defense and Dumfries would be a superb acquisition.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the former Crystal Palace defender needs to leave in order to get his career back on track with regular football.

Erik ten Hag cannot afford to go into the new season with Diogo Dalot as his only right back and signing Dumfries would make a lot of sense. The 26-year-old has impressed with his club and country over the past year and he would be a useful addition to the Manchester United squad. The Dutchman can operate as a wing-back as well as a right-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Red Devils.

Apparently, Manchester United manager Ten Hag is a huge fan of his compatriot and he wanted to sign the defender in January as well.

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to accept a swap deal involving Lindelof in the coming months.

The Swedish defender is no longer a starter for Manchester United and a move to Inter Milan could be ideal for him. The Italian giants are set to lose Milan Skriniar at the end of the season and Lindelof could be his replacement at the club.