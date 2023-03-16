Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone over a potential summer transfer, but could also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it’s not too surprising to see that top teams around Europe are now being linked with him ahead of the summer.

It looks like Chelsea are currently leading the race for Kone’s signature after initiating contact, but PSG could be one to watch as well, according to Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea have been busy in the last two transfer windows, with new owner Todd Boehly putting together a clear strategy of targeting some of the very finest young players in world football.

Promising talents like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk have joined the Blues, and Kone looks like he’d fit the bill as well, potentially giving the west London giants the perfect long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

The France Under-21 international surely won’t come cheap, however, with the report noting that he’ll cost considerably more than his €25m ‘market value’.