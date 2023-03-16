Chelsea make contact over potential transfer of 21-year-old who’s also wanted by PSG

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone over a potential summer transfer, but could also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it’s not too surprising to see that top teams around Europe are now being linked with him ahead of the summer.

It looks like Chelsea are currently leading the race for Kone’s signature after initiating contact, but PSG could be one to watch as well, according to Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea have been busy in the last two transfer windows, with new owner Todd Boehly putting together a clear strategy of targeting some of the very finest young players in world football.

Manu Kone has been approached by Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool duo likely to follow Roberto Firmino in sealing transfers away this summer
Exclusive: Tottenham transfer target will “probably” leave current club this summer
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms PL interest in Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target

Promising talents like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk have joined the Blues, and Kone looks like he’d fit the bill as well, potentially giving the west London giants the perfect long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

The France Under-21 international surely won’t come cheap, however, with the report noting that he’ll cost considerably more than his €25m ‘market value’.

More Stories Manu Kone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.