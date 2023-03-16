Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing Sander Berge during the January transfer window.

According to reports, the Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was the main driving force behind the club’s interest in signing the Norwegian midfielder.

Berge has been an important player for Sheffield United in the Championship and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle. Berge will want to play in the Premier League and he managed to impress in the top flight with the Blades in the past. He could be a useful player for Eddie Howe next season.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle reignite their interest in signing the midfielder at the end of the season. Apparently, Newcastle held talks with Sheffield United regarding a loan move in January but the transfer never materialised.

The report further states that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Iliman Ndiaye as well. The attacker is valued at £25 million and he has 11 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions. He was a target for Everton during the January window.

Newcastle need to add more depth and quality to their midfield and attack in the summer and the likes of Ndiaye and Berge could prove to be quality acquisitions.