Newcastle keen on Premier League star with 14 goal contributions

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

According to a report from the Athletic, Eddie Howe believes that signing the 26-year-old attacking midfielder could transform his attack next season.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals consistently this season and they could certainly use someone like Maddison who will create more opportunities for his teammates and chip in with goals as well.

The England international has been in impressive form for the Foxes and he has nine goals and five assists to his name across all competitions.

Maddison will be hoping to play at a higher level in the coming seasons and if Newcastle managed to secure Champions League qualification, they could be an attractive destination for him.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and Newcastle would certainly benefit from having someone like him on the side.

If the Magpies want to challenge for the major trophies, they will have to bring in top-class players, and signing Maddison would be a step in the right direction.