Newcastle United are interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is on the Premier League club’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window and Newcastle are prepared to trigger his release clause at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has a release clause of €40 million (£35m) in his contract and the Magpies are prepared to pay up. They are also ready to offer the player a contract of around €5 million (£4.4m) per season.

Veiga is regarded as one of the most talented young players in Spanish football right now and he has been a key player for Celta Vigo since the start of the campaign.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has 8 goals and 3 assists to his name in La Liga and he could add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack.

The Magpies have drawn 11 league games this season and they are clearly in need of more goals. Adding a quality playmaker to the side will help create more chances for their strikers. The Magpies must look to bring in another reliable goal scorer as well.

Veiga has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for Newcastle. The Magpies have been very diligent with their transfer business so far and they have invested in quality talents over the last few months. The signing of Veiga would be another wise addition.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 20-year-old to move to the Premier League at the end of the season now.

Apparently, Newcastle will face competition from clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United as well.