Photo: Kim Kardashian spotted watching Arsenal’s Europa League tie at the Emirates

It was one of the more unlikely spots of the night, but sure enough, cameras caught sight of reality TV queen, Kim Kardashian, at the Emirates Stadium taking in the delights of Arsenal v Sporting in the Europa League.

She will have seen an exciting game that went into extra-time after finishing one apiece, thanks to Granit Xhaka’s fiercely struck opener and Pedro Goncalves’ incredible near-halfway finish that surely has to be a contender for this season’s Puskas Award.