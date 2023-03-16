Leeds United reportedly want Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

The 29-year-old has been a key performer for Dortmund down the years, and looks like he’d be a great fit at Elland Road to boost their chances of avoiding another relegation battle next season.

Guerreiro has been linked with other big clubs in the past, but it now looks like Leeds remain serious about signing him on a free transfer.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are also expected to be in the race for Guerreiro’s signature, according to 90min.

The Portugal international has been at Dortmund since the summer of 2016, and has been prolific with both goals and assists from left-back in that time.