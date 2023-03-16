Former Premier League player suing surgeon who he blames for ending his career

Former Wolves striker Sylvain Ebanks-Blake is reportedly suing a surgeon for millions after he unnecessarily ended his playing career.

The former forward, now, 36, had surgery on a broken leg back in 2013, and he ended up retiring in 2019 after another problem with his leg.

According to a report in the Sun, Ebanks-Blake had a negative response to the keyhole surgery performed on his leg, as it gave him pain in an area which had previously been fine.

It seems this majorly affected his career as he never played in the Premier League again, and he could now sue the surgeon for a huge sum of money.

The Sun’s report states: “The size of his “substantial” claim against the London-based orthopaedic surgeon has not been disclosed, but the average top-flight salary at the time was £1.6million.”