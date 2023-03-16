Ben Jacobs has fuelled the suggestion that Roma striker Tammy Abraham could be an option for Newcastle United this summer as he’d be open to moving back to the Premier League.

The England international has had mixed success in his time at the Stadio Olimpico, starting very brightly for Jose Mourinho’s side last season before a more disappointing second campaign in the Italian capital.

It remains to be seen what comes next for Abraham, but Jacobs has mentioned him as a player Newcastle have looked at without really advancing their interest, though it seems he would be open to playing in England again.

Discussing striker targets for Newcastle on NUFC Matters, Jacobs said: “Callum Wilson doesn’t have tons of seasons ahead of him, so maybe it’s that Newcastle do go in for a more traditional No.9 and [Dusan] Vlahovic would fall into that category, and they’ve also looked at Tammy Abraham as well without really advancing anything.

“He’s been on their radar as well and I think Abraham would be quite open to coming and playing back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.”

Abraham may not be the best striker in world football, but he’s got a very decent scoring record and could be an upgrade on the out-of-form Callum Wilson up front in Eddie Howe’s side.

We’ll just have to see if Roma are prepared to let Abraham go and if Newcastle can come up with the kind of money required to prise him away.