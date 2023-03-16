Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

The 23-year-old has five goals and an assist to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Spurs attack.

The Londoners need to add more depth to their squad and they have been overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals this season. Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have struggled to hit top form this season.

The former Manchester City winger can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The Spaniard has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Tottenham are eyeing up a potential move for Luis Enrique at the end of the season and they are hoping to bring in the Spanish attacker as well.

Torres has been linked with a move to Italy as well with clubs like Juventus keen on him.

The 23-year-old has not been a regular starter for Barcelona this season and he might need to leave the club in order to play regularly. He has started just 10 league games for Barcelona so far and a player of his quality will work more game time.

At 23, he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential and a summer exit from Barcelona could be ideal for his development.