Upturn in Chelsea form sees Blues star earn maiden international call-up

Things are getting better and better for Graham Potter and Chelsea, and their upturn in form has surely contributed to one of the Blues players earning his first-ever international call-up.

Despite spending an incredible €611.49m on transfers during the 2022/23 campaign according to transfermarkt, owner Todd Boehly wasn’t really getting a return on his outlandish investment.

Until the recent three-game winning run, with victories over Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City, Potter’s men had only won three in the previous 17 in all competitions according to WhoScored.

Wesley Fofana, an €80.40m signing (per WhoScored), has been as important as any other Blues star in the recent run, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that he’s been called up for the French international squad for the first time, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

At just 22 years of age, Fofana has the footballing world at his feet given that his expected peak years in the game are some way off at this point.

His commanding performances at the heart of Chelsea’s defence on his return from injury have given the west Londoners a sense of calm and a real boost just at the point when they need it.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham eyeing up a move for 23-year-old La Liga forward Newcastle ready to pay £35m for playmaker, player will earn £4.4m-a-season Jose Enrique says Bayern star is joining Liverpool and deal is done

Putting Champions League aspirations to one side for a moment, only five points separate the Blues from Liverpool in sixth place.

If they can make a late-season charge, European football isn’t yet out of the question.